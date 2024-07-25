Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11 In Bracebridge Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another person with impaired driving offences after responding to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 South in Bracebridge, ON.

On July 22, 2024, at 6:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to concerns from members of the public about the driving behaviour of southbound vehicle on Highway 11 South in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Cedar Lane and subsequently arrested and charged 52-year-old Tony Altenburg of Oro-Medonte, ON with Operation While Impaired and Over 80 CC.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 20, 2024 to answer to his charges. Drivers who are charged with impaired driving offenses also suffer an immediate 90 day drivers license suspension and have their vehicle impounded.