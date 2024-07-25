Bracebridge Resident Charged For Damaging Flowers In Downtown Bracebridge.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with damaging flowers in downtown Bracebridge.

On July 14, 2024, at 3:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting patrols of the downtown core in Bracebridge after receiving concerns from residents and business owners about mischief in the area. Officers came upon two individuals walking on Ecclestone Drive, crossing a bridge, one of whom then pushed a wooden planter containing flowers into the river below. Officers stopped the two and noticed that there were other planters that had been disturbed with the flowers ripped out.

Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Ryler Smith of Bracebridge, ON with Mischief CC 430(1)(a) and he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 20, 2024 to answer to his charge. The second individual was charged with an offence under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA).