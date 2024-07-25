Two Muskoka Residents Receive Top Tech Hearing Aids Through Gift Of Hearing

Hearing is an important part of what keeps us connected to our world. Hearing conversations, listening to music, even hearing danger signals. When hearing starts to falter, it can change a person’s level of comfort with their world.

For two Muskoka residents, the Hear Well Be Well Gift of Hearing program has helped them with the top level of technology in hearing aids.

“You feel alone when you can’t hear what the people around you are saying,” shared Joanne Dixon of Bracebridge. “When I’d be in exercise class, the people around me would be talking amongst themselves and I couldn’t join in because I couldn’t hear them. The instructor would tell a joke at the end of the class and everyone else would be laughing but I’d have no idea what they were laughing about.”

Isolation and loneliness are two big parts of untreated hearing loss as people stop attending social activities. For some, it’s out of concern of irritating others; for others it’s about avoiding embarrassment and being left out of conversations. That isolation can lead to depression and even increase the risks of developing dementia.

Margaret-Rose Baker of Kearney stopped going to social events because she couldn’t hear the people speaking.

“I haven’t been going to meetings since COVID because I can’t hear the speaker,” Baker said. “Our horticulture group and our monthly seniors’ group would have different speakers in, but I stopped going because of my hearing. But I’ll be going to the one next Monday.”

Baker’s husband, LeRoy, nominated Baker for the Gift of Hearing and wrote, “She is being awarded her 15-year Legion membership award. Her hearing loss has her not looking forward to it.”

Social isolation, loneliness and depression can be symptoms of hearing loss and are often ignored due to people thinking it is just part of aging. It is recommended to check in with those who start to isolate or show depressive symptoms when they haven’t before.

“Hearing loss isn’t just an older age thing,” explained Wendy Beth Moore, Research & Marketing Manager for Hear Well Be Well. “Hearing loss can be a result of genetics, exposure to loud noise, medications – both prescription and over-the-counter – and from illness, as well as aging. So, it can happen to anybody, at any age.”

Hear Well Be Well’s Gift of Hearing program has been helping those in need since 2014. Beltone Canada provides the newest technology in hearing aids to Gift of Hearing recipients as part of the program. Hearing tests are free at Hear Well Be Well.