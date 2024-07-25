Fatal ATV Crash In The Township Of Ramara

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) incident that occurred in the Township of Ramara.

On July 22, 2024, just before 8:00 a.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service and Township of Ramara Fire, were dispatched to Concession Road A, Ramara Township for a report of an individual next to an all-terrain vehicle located on private property. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old male of Ramara Township.

OPP did not release the name of the person.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.