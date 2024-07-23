Weekend Impaired Driving Investigations Take Two Drivers Off Midland Area Roadways

Two driving incidents in the Midland and Tiny Township area’s over the past weekend have resulted in two area residents being charged with criminal driving offences.

A 911 call at approximately 5:42 p.m. July 21, 2024, to the OPP Communication Centre resulted in officers attending a Perkinsfield residence, while there the officers received a report of an vehicle being operated in an erratic manner and shortly after a vehicle matching the provided description drove by, then returned and parked in an aggressive manner at the officers location. Officers spoke with the vehicle operator and entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result Brittany Sugden 40 years of Tiny Township has been charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

On July 20, 2024, at approximately 12:14 p.m. officers responded to a report of parked car facing west bound on Scott Street Midland being struck by another vehicle also travelling west bound. Attending officers spoke with witnesses and the driver and entered into a impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation Heide Lailonnie Hansen 53 years of Midland has been charged criminally with the following driving offence.

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 1, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Educating the public about safe driving, boating and ORV practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.