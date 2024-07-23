Port Cunnington Lodge Raises $24,000 For Local Charities And Seniors Centre Chair Lift Repair

On June 22nd, 2024, Port Cunnington Lodge hosted a Dinner & Concert for Community Charities featuring musicians Marc Jordan and Amy Sky. The event raised $24,000, which was equally distributed between four local groups: the Lake of Bays Library, the Dorset Health Hub, the Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation, and the Port Cunnington Seniors Centre for the repairs of the facility’s chair lift.

John Siddall, the lodge’s general manager, spearheaded the event with the support of lodge owners Jack and Susy Wadsworth. Siddall hopes this will become an annual event supporting various local community organizations. Mayor Terry Glover of the Township of Lake of Bays met with John at the lodge to thank them for their efforts, which will greatly benefit the community.

The Muskoka Community Foundation supported the Dinner and Concert for Community Charities hosted by Port Cunnington Lodge by collecting and granting the charitable proceeds from the event. The Muskoka Community Foundation is thrilled to support charitable organizations through the new Lake of Bays Community Fund and work with community-focused partners like Port Cunnington Lodge and its General Manager John Siddall.