As part of our commitment to outpatient care services provided at the Almaguin Highlands Health Centre, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has upgraded the phone system for MAHC services in Burk’s Falls.

The new phone number is 705-704-9999 and is now the only way to reach the three MAHC services in Burk’s Falls, which are Specimen Collection, X-ray Clinic, and Physiotherapy.