Orillia OPP Remove More Impaired Drivers From The Roadway

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged four individuals over the weekend with Impaired driving related offences.

Between July 19, 2024, and July 22, 2024, officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were dispatched to multiple traffic complaints and conducted regular traffic patrols within the City of Orillia and surrounding townships. Members of the community called the provinces emergency service numbers and as a result, seventeen charges were laid over the weekend by responding officers. A total of four drivers were arrested and charged. Four vehicles were impounded, and the drivers’ licenses were suspended.

Motorists are asked to prioritize safety on our roads by slowing down, driving safely, cautiously, and never drive impaired.

As a result, Sebastian Tufford; 18-year-old, from Barrie has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Failure or refusal to comply with probation order

As a result, Naman Khatri; 20-year-old, from Barrie has been subsequently charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

Public Mischief

Dangerous Operation

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Fail to properly wear seatbelt

Novice Driver – B.A.C. above zero

Driving while under suspension

G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

As a result, Taylor Douglas Edwards; 26-year-old, from St. Catharines has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired

As a result, Wesley Peter Charles Tuzyk; 33-year-old, from Orillia has been subsequently charged with: