Orillia OPP Charge Driver For Two And A Half Times The Legal Limit Of Alcohol

The OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation related charges after a sample of the drivers breath read two and a half times the legal limit.

On June 30, 2023, shortly before 2 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were notified by the public via a traffic tip, of a possible impaired driver. Officers followed the information received by the public and a vehicle was located on Line 9 south in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The officers entered an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Tatjana Cizikova; 57-year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol 80 plus

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on July 18, 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for seven days.