Orillia OPP Charge Driver on Canada Day With Impaired Driving

The OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation related charges after a sample of the drivers breath read two times the legal limit.

On July 1, 2023, shortly before 10 a.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were notified by the public via a traffic complaint, of a possible impaired driver. Officers followed the information received by the public and a vehicle was located at Line 15 north and Old Barrie Road on the border of Orillia and the Township of Oro-Medonte. The officers entered an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Ethan Bremer; 22-year-old, from Barrie has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on July 18, 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for seven days.