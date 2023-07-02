TLDSB Summer Break Information

Submitted by TLDSB

TLDSB wishes all Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) students and staff a well deserved and safe summer break!

Below is information/dates to keep in mind over the next couple of months:

Reopening – TLDSB administrators and secretaries will return to elementary and secondary schools on Monday, August 28. Phone lines, messages, and emails will not be answered before this date.

First day of school – all TLDSB elementary and secondary schools will reopen to students on Tuesday, September 5.

Google storage reminder – Any students graduating or not returning next school year have until Monday, July 31, to export data from the TLDSB Network and Google Workspace. After this date, all information/files will be deleted.

Registration and transcript requests – new enrolment and transcript requests will be received when schools reopen on Monday, August 28.

Sora – TLDSB’s digital library is available all summer long and it’s free. You can enjoy ebooks and audiobooks by downloading the Sora app today at tldsb.ca/sora/.

Transportation information

Transportation information for the 2023-2024 school year will be available via mybustoschool.ca after Friday, August 25.

Transportation Services staff are available all summer long, Monday to Thursday. Contact extension 21287 or email transportation@tlsdb.on.ca.

Back to school information – families should expect to receive return to school information directly from their child’s school the week of August 28.

If you have any questions that were not addressed above, feel free to contact the Board’s general information email at info@tldsb.on.ca.