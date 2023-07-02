HTC Presents ‘Viva Fiesta Latina’ At Canvas Brewery

The heat is back on! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) announces the next event in their ‘What’s on Your Tap’ series, Viva Fiesta Latina.

Join us again for an unforgettable fiesta en el barrio with great music from DJ Ivan from La Nueva Movida Latina, where everyone can show off their best dance moves! Delicious food from El Pueblito and Cuba Mia Eatery will be available as well as specialty drinks. Don’t forget door prizes to be won!

“We listened to the community. There is a great interest in Latin culture in Muskoka so we are very excited to be hosting this event” says producer Dyanna Jacklin. “We wanted to provide an authentic Latin experience, working with people in the community who really know what they’re doing, from food to music to dancing. If you want to escape to Havana for a night, you’re coming to the right place!”

Viva Fiesta Latina takes place Friday July 7th at Canvas Brewery (12 John Street) and is sponsored by El Pueblito. The event is 19+ and starts at 8:00pm (with doors at 7:30pm). Tickets are $25 or $15 for HTC members and can be purchased at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org