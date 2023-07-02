Try This Campfire Peach Cobbler Dessert

Campfire Peach Cobbler Ingredients: 1 jar of peaches with syrup 2 biscuits 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon sugar whipped cream aluminum tin, aluminum foil Instructions: Slice peaches and place into aluminum tin, add 1/2 of the peach syrup. Combine sugar and cinnamon, sprinkle on top of the peaches. Crumble the biscuits on top of the peaches. Add one final thin layer of peaches and top with the cinnamon mixture. Cover and cook on the campfire grill for 10 minutes, just enough to warm it up and serve. Don’t forget to add extra whipped cream! Enjoy this easy as pie campfire dessert!