The Orillia OPP were contacted at approximately 3 a.m. on July 2, 2023 regarding a male who had gone kayaking and failed to return to his groups campsite.

The OPP located an overturned kayak in the water off Upper Big Chute Road in the Township of Severn Falls. The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Aviation Services and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) are currently searching the area for the missing male.