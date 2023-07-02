Child And Youth Advocacy Centre Simcoe Muskoka And New Path Youth And Family Services Partner Up

On Friday, MPPs Jill Dunlop, Doug Downey and Andrea Khanjin met with the Child and

Youth Advocacy Centre Simcoe Muskoka (CYACSM) as it announced its new partnership with New Path Youth and Family Services to deliver remote access of advocacy support for child and youth victims of abuse across the Simcoe Muskoka Region. Thanks to the support of a $133,900 Resilient Communities Fund grant, awarded last year by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), CYAC Simcoe Muskoka has also been able to expand its program services to include a new partnership for mobile program delivery.

“This investment through OTF has been instrumental in assisting the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre to build a solid organizational foundation and strategic plan,” said Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North. “The funding has allowed them to continue delivering critical services and provide a place of belonging and compassion for children who have experienced unfathomable situations and their path to healing and recovery.”

The announcement also highlighted OTF’s support to trauma-informed, bridge support services for families whose children and/or youth have witnessed or experienced physical abuse, sexual abuse, online exploitation, neglect, intimate partner violence, or human trafficking. The announcement marks a significant milestone for CYAC Simcoe Muskoka as they continue to expand their services and support for victims of abuse in the Simcoe Muskoka Region. The purpose is not to duplicate available services

but to bridge support until families can access the services that may be available to them.

“Our partnership with New Path would not be possible without support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation over the past two years. We can now expand our program services and bring the supportive care of our Child and Youth Advocates closer to home for many families in Simcoe Muskoka. More timely transitions to mental health services for children and youth who have experienced physical or sexual abuse in our region are critical,” said Dawn MacDonald, Executive Director, CYACSM.