Online Auction Raises $21,500 For Mental Health At Soldiers’

This year was the best yet for Angie’s Online Auction for Mental Health. The 5th annual event, run by Angie Green-Hill and her family, took place on Facebook from May 9th to the 15th and raised a total of $21,500 for the Mental Health program at Soldiers’.

Over the last five years, Green-Hill’s personal experience has been the main motivation for her fundraiser. The continued impacts of COVID-19 and the loss of her brother-in-law to mental illness in February made this year’s event “more important than ever.”

Despite the personal challenge, Green-Hill decided to move ahead with the auction and dedicated it to her brother-in-law Trevor Gill’s memory. Gill’s children, Alyssa and Owen Gill, also got involved with the auction and made a donation in honour of their late father.

To date, this event has raised $74,000 for the Mental Health Program at Soldiers’. Green-Hill credits her community for the resulting success, “How does one raise this kind of money in year two of a pandemic?” Green-Hill wondered. “The answer is simple: community. I live in the most giving city; Orillia never ceases to amaze me with its generosity!”

“We are so moved by Angie and grateful to her and her family for putting on this incredible auction year after year,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation. He continued, “The amount of work she puts in, on top of the adversities she’s faced the last two years, is truly inspiring. What’s even greater is the impact she is making on mental health in our community by supporting Soldiers’ and contributing to the availability of these important mental health resources.”

The $21,500 raised will be put towards extra care needs across the Mental Health program at Soldiers’. To make a donation towards Mental Health services at Soldiers’, please visit https://osmhfoundation.ca/donate.