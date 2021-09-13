OPP Find Two People In The Water Beside Capsized Sailboat On Lake Simcoe

The Orillia OPP responded to an overdue boater on Lake Simcoe near Georgina Island.

On September 12, 2021, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers began a search of Lake Simcoe after receiving a request for assistance from a neighbouring Police Service for an overdue vessel.

An OPP marine officer and an auxiliary officer located the two adults and dog at 10 a.m. in the water near Georgiana Island with a capsized sailboat located beside them.

All parties were taken to the hospital via Ambulance for assessment due to having spent a significant length of time in the water.