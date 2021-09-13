Several COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week Sept. 13 – 19

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is holding many one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the community during the week of September 13 – 19. Individuals looking to receive their first or second dose may attend a clinic on a walk-in basis. Vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The list of clinics offering vaccinations is updated frequently and individuals should visit the health unit’s website for locations and times. Pop-up clinic details are also shared through SMDHU’s social media accounts.

Monday, September 13, 2021

Clinic location: Elmvale District High School, 25 Lawson Ave., Elmvale

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Bear Creek Secondary School, 100 Red Oak Dr, Barrie

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Stayner Collegiate Institute, 7578 King’s Hwy 26, Stayner

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Clinic location: GOVAXX Bus Georgian College – Orillia Campus (Pfizer vaccine only), Georgian College, 825 Memorial Ave., Orillia

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Collingwood Galaxy Cinemas Party Room, 6 Mountain Rd., Collingwood

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, 2 Nolan Rd., Tottenham

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: St. Theresa’s Catholic High School, 347 Galloway Blvd, Midland

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Gravenhurst High School, 325 Mary St. South Gravenhurst

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Clinic location: GOVAXX Bus at Lampman Lane Community Centre – Splash Pad (Pfizer vaccine only), 59 Lampman Lane, Barrie

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: GOVAXX Bus (Pfizer vaccine only), Georgian College – Barrie Campus, 1 Georgian Drive, Barrie

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market, 861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Clinic location: St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, 460 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Twin Lakes Secondary School, 381 Lexington Ave., Orillia

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Clinic location: École secondaire catholique Nouvelle-Alliance, 249 Anne St. N., Barrie

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 100 Melbourne Dr., Bradford

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Wasaga Beach RecPlex (indoors), 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, September 17, 2021

Clinic location: Nantyr Shores Secondary School, 1146 Anna Maria Ave., Innisfil

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: École secondaire Le Caron, 22 John St., Penetanguishene

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Huntsville High School, 58 Brunel Rd. Huntsville

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Clinic location: Georgian Mall Lower Level, 509 Bayfeild St., Barrie

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Foodland, 10 Bruce Wilson Dr., Port Carling

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Clinic location: MacTier Memorial Community Centre, 9 Haig St., MacTier

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Clinic location: Georgian Mall Lower Level, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Immunizations are also available to residents at the COVID-19 Immunization Centre, 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie until Sept. 29 through an appointment or walk-in.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to individuals who are turning 12 years of age in 2021 (born in 2009) and older and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be at least 21 days after a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, at least 28 days after a first dose of Moderna vaccine, or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

Health unit staff may also be providing vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Whether at a clinic or out in the community, SMDHU staff providing vaccinations will be wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts and their SMDHU employee badge for identification. Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.