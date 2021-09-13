Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After A Serious Collision On Baseline Road

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called along with Tiny Township Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to a collision scene between Downer’s Road and Mertz Corner Road.

Steven Zachary Mosley, 34 years of Midland has been charged in connection to a two vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Tiny Township that occurred near 9:03 a.m. September 12, 2021.

The two lone drivers were located at the scene, the first driver was spoken to and became the subject of a drinking and driving investigation.

The second driver, an 18-year-old female of Flos Township was extricated by fire services and transported by paramedic services to Georgian Bay General Hospital.

She was further transported by Ornge Air Services to a trauma center for treatment of life altering injuries.

The accused has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and further with Operation causing bodily harm.

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on September 30, 2021

Baseline Road was closed to traffic until 4:45 p.m. while investigators assisted by members of the OPP Central Region Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) completed their scene investigation.