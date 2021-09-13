Medical Clinic At The Lighthouse Opens Tomorrow

After months of planning, the medical clinic at The Lighthouse will be opening tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14.

The Lighthouse is a soup kitchen and shelter in Orillia that has been operating since 1992. The organization has partnered with the Simcoe County Paramedics for over a year and the paramedics will continue to serve Lighthouse participants through the clinic. Dr. Anna Naylor, who is the point person for the paramedics, will also be serving participants out of the clinic.

Part of moving toward wellness when experiencing homelessness is physical health, said Executive Director Linda Goodall, so the clinic will be available to anyone staying at the shelter or at supportive housing. As of now, clinic services will not be available to the public.

To learn more about The Lighthouse, visit their website. For more information on the medical clinic at The Lighthouse and other updates, go to The Lighthouse’s Facebook page.