Beaches And Splash Pad Fall Preparation In Gravenhurst

With fall right around the corner, the Town’s Parks staff are preparing for the changing season and sharing a friendly reminder to residents and visitors that they will begin their fall maintenance program this week, which includes removing swim delineators (buoy lines) from the various beaches. The Town has six (6) beaches that have designated swim areas delineated by a series of buoys:

Franklin Beach

Lorne Street Beach

Muskoka Beach

Muskoka Bay Park

Gull Lake Rotary Park

Bass Lake Park

Swim delineators (buoys lines) provide a dual purpose, as they are intended to provide a clear delineation for a safe zone for swimmers as well as provide a separation between a designated swim area and watercraft. Residents and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution should they choose to continue to use the Town’s beaches once the swim delineators have been removed. Other swim safety equipment, including the reaching poles and life rings, will also be removed from the beach area for the season. Safety signage and COVID-19 protocols reminding residents and visitors to use the beach at own risk and practice safe distancing will remain in place.

SPLASH PAD: Additionally, the Town’s Parks staff are sharing a friendly reminder that the Muskoka Wharf Splash Pad will close for the season this week as crews prepare to winterize the amenity for the colder months.