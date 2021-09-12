Two Forest Fires To Tell You About

There were two new fires confirmed in the Northeast region by the time of this update.

Parry Sound 11 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. This fire is located north of Byng Inlet.

Algonquin Park 5 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located southwest of Opeongo Lake.

There are currently eight active fires in the region. Five fires are being observed, one is being held and two are under control.The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, with an area near Pembroke showing a high hazard today.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.

Fire numbers and online information

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE

To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

