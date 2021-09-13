Orillia’s Climate Future Virtual Open House Set For Sept. 16

Residents are invited to join Bob McDonald, host of CBC’s Quirks & Quarks, at Orillia’s Climate Future Virtual Open House taking place on Sept. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

McDonald, who hails from Orillia, will be kicking off the Virtual Open House with his thoughts on local climate action. Registration for the event can be completed online by visiting orillia.ca/climatefuture or directly on the eventbrite page here.

“The City is honoured to welcome Bob McDonald, one of Canada’s best-known science communicators, and host of CBC’s Quirks & Quarks, to begin the conversation at our virtual open house,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We encourage those who live, work, learn or play in Orillia to attend on Sept. 16 and share their ideas and feedback on Orillia’s approach to climate change.”

As part of the development of the Community Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP), titled Orillia’s Climate Future, during the virtual open house, the City and its consultant, Sustainability Solutions Group (SSG), will be presenting the current state of Orillia’s emissions and information about how to lower local greenhouse gas emissions in the future. This will also include information on how climate change action planning contributes to a better quality of life for all citizens and an opportunity for attendees to share their thoughts on what they would like to see in the plan.

“Developing a pathway to reduce Orillia’s future carbon emissions while also contributing to vibrant sustainable development is a big undertaking, which is why the City wants to hear from as many Orillians as possible. Attendees to the virtual open house will have the chance to win an Orillia merchandise prize pack,” said Renee Recoskie, Manager, Property and Environmental Sustainability.

Orillia’s Climate Future is an action plan that will identify how Orillia can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions locally to reduce the impacts of climate change globally. It will also guide the future growth of Orillia towards a sustainable path for future generations. Municipalities around Canada and the world are creating action plans to help tackle the ambitious challenge of climate change by making our homes, offices, and green spaces more sustainable.

In addition to the virtual open house, members of the public can also provide feedback through an online survey at orillia.ca/climatefuture. The responses from the survey will assist in the development of the CCAP. Hard copy versions of the survey are available at the main reception at Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S. The survey will close on Sept. 20, 2021 at 4 p.m.

The CCAP is anticipated to be presented to Council for review and endorsement in early 2022. Orillia residents and other interested parties are invited to visit orillia.ca/climatefuture for more information or to sign up for updates on this project.