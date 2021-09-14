Strong Thunderstorms Likely Late This Afternoon

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

An area of scattered strong thunderstorms ahead of a cold front is expected to move into areas near and east of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late this afternoon.

Special weather statement issued for:
Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,
Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Parry Sound – Muskoka,
Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,
Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Environment Canada will monitor this situation closely. Severe thunderstorm and possibly tornado watches may be issued later should the situation continue to evolve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here