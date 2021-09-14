Strong Thunderstorms Likely Late This Afternoon

An area of scattered strong thunderstorms ahead of a cold front is expected to move into areas near and east of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late this afternoon.

Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Environment Canada will monitor this situation closely. Severe thunderstorm and possibly tornado watches may be issued later should the situation continue to evolve.