Strong Thunderstorms Likely Late This Afternoon

An area of scattered strong thunderstorms ahead of a cold front is expected to move into areas near and east of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late this afternoon.
Special weather statement issued for:
Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,
Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Parry Sound – Muskoka,
Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,
Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,
Environment Canada will monitor this situation closely. Severe thunderstorm and possibly tornado watches may be issued later should the situation continue to evolve.