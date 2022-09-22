One Charged, One Wanted In Connection With $70,000 Romance Scam

The Frontenac OPP have made an arrest in relation to a romance fraud. Police are looking for assistance to identify another person of interest.

In March 2020, Frontenac OPP began an investigation regarding a romance fraud that had occurred between January and March. The victim was defrauded of over $70,000 after interacting with an unknown person online.

On August 19, 2022, members of the Frontenac Detachment Crime Unit made an arrest in connection to the fraud.

Lisa McLean, 44 years old from Toronto has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

· Fraud under $5000

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the person pictured in the attached photo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.