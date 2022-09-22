Ramara Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving In Orangeville

Dufferin OPP work extremely hard to keep the roads safe in Dufferin County. Officers removed and charged a driver with impaired operation related charges.

On September 21, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were led into an impaired operation investigation in a parking lot in the Town of Orangeville.

As a result, Kyle Riley, 29-year-old, from Ramara Township has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and having care or control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in November 2022, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of 14 days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.