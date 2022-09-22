Tim Hortons Now Has Hearty Loaded Chili To Warm Up Your Fall

There’s a new lunch and dinner option on the Tim Hortons menu just in time for the arrival of fall: the hearty and comforting Loaded Chili.

It’s the classic Tim Hortons chili that guests have always loved, elevated with the new addition of tasty grains, shredded cheese and crispy onions.

“Tim Hortons chili is a classic go-to order for so many guests and I was excited to work on making it even more delicious, filling and satisfying to order for lunch or dinner,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.

“The addition of tasty grains, shredded cheese and crispy onions gives our Loaded Chili some extra texture, crunch and gooeyness that guests are going to love.”

What else is new at your local Tims?