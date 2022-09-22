Temperatures Expected To Drop Near The Freezing Mark Tonight

Frost advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.

Temperatures are expected to drop near the freezing mark tonight into early Friday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.