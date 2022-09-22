The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating Is Now Set At Low

The Fire Danger Rating is now set at low.

Small fires are permitted in most rural areas of Muskoka keeping in mind that no daytime burning is allowed.

Consult with your local Municipality for outdoor burning regulations in your area.

This is the Forest Fire Danger Rating for Restricted Fire Zone RFZ 27 (District of Muskoka). The Muskoka Fire Season runs April 1st to October 31st each year. The rating is verified daily and updated whenever the rating changes.

For complete information on burning in your municipality please check with your local municipal office at:

Bracebridge 705-645-8258

Georgian Bay 705-538-2765

Gravenhurst 705-687-3412

Huntsville 705-789-5201

Lake of Bays 705-635-2272

Muskoka Lakes 705-765-3156

The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. It uses factors such as the

relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and wind speed in combination with the forest fuel type and loads to determine the risk of the forest to certain fire types. From this calculation the Forest Fire Danger Rating is made in consultation with the Fire Chiefs of the six area Municipalities and the Ministry of Natural Resources