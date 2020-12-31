News Director Maddie Binning’s Top 10 Stories Of 2020

Happy New Year’s Eve! Now that the strange and chaotic year of 2020 is almost over, I thought I’d share 10 of my favourite articles from this year. Scroll through the links and descriptions below to see my top 10 stories of 2020.

1. Bala Resident Reflects On Time Editing Rush Documentary Following Drummer Neil Peart’s Death

After musical legend Neil Peart died in January, I got a chance to talk to Bala resident Bryan Gardner about his time working on the film that documented Rush’s last tour.

2. Flying The Skies With A Purpose: Muskoka Cottager Aims To Help Others With His Seaplane

In February, Muskoka cottager Mark Nye told me about his history with flying, including everything from day trips across Muskoka to assisting in a search and rescue mission.

3. Holocaust Survivor And Bracebridge Resident Eva Olsson Reflects On Her Speaking Career And 35 Years In Muskoka

I had the pleasure of talking with Holocaust survivor and speaker Eva Olsson as she reflected on her speaking career as well as 35 years in Muskoka.



4. Conservation Groups Ask Ontario Drivers To Be Careful On The Roads As Turtles Migrate

I put together an article in May using tips from conservation groups to help protect turtles during migration season. Our readers responded well and it ended up getting over 2.2k shares.

5. Port Carling Teen To Kayak 75 Kilometres As Fundraiser For Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

Port Carling teen Cailan Punnewaert took to the water to raise money for Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary this summer. She originally planned to go 75 kilometres, but as it turns out, her route was closer to 120 kilometres.



6. Muskoka Rescue Helps Dozens Of Dogs From Northern Communities Despite Challenges Posed By Pandemic

Bracebridge’s Holly Marko launched a rescue for dogs from northern communities earlier this year in the midst of the pandemic. She told me about the ups and downs of running the rescue, ranging from challenges scheduling flights to the rewarding moment of adoption.

7. After Years Of Community Support, Andy’s House Plans To Welcome Its First Resident In October

Andy’s House, a hospice in Port Carling, had been in the works since 2012, so it was exciting to share the news of their first resident arriving at the facility this fall.

8. Controversy Over Proposed Private School In Bracebridge Continues As Second Public Meeting Approaches

After a great deal of confusion and misinformation in the community, I took an in-depth look at the Muskoka Royale development proposed in Bracebridge.

9. Orillia-Based Comfie Cat Shelter In Urgent Need Of Volunteers And Financial Support

Barb MacLeod has spent most of her life caring for animals. She founded the Comfie Cat Shelter in Orillia in 2005 and now she’s looking for more volunteers to help carry on her legacy.



10. Local Fundraises For Search And Rescue Team That Recovered Her Late Husband From Helicopter Crash Site

Amanda Hookings lost her husband suddenly when their daughter Sutton was only eight months old. For Sutton’s first birthday on Dec. 21, Amanda fundraised on behalf of Terrace Search and Rescue, the group that helped bring her late husband home, and she raised over $12,000.

Thank you to all my sources and readers for a great year of stories, and I hope everyone has a wonderful 2021!