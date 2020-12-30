House Fire In Midland Was Arson, Fire Marshall Says

Police have provided an update to a house fire in Midland.

At 8:44 p.m. on December 28, 2020, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Midland Fire Department responded residential fire at 409 Elizabeth Street in the Midland.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a home fully engulfed in flames. Midland Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Police say all residents of the home were accounted for and uninjured.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office attended the scene and declared it to be an arson. The investigation into the matter continues however, police provided a photo of an item of evidence located at the scene which is important to the investigation. The item is a metal container, approximate size of 5 gallons, meant to carry fluid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.