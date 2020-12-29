Police Investigate House Fire In Midland

At approximately 8:44 p.m. on December 28, 2020 members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Midland Fire Department, and Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to a fire at a residence on Elizabeth Street between Queen Street and Manly Street in the town of Midland.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a home fully engulfed in flames. Midland Fire Department extinguished the fire. All residents of the home were accounted for and uninjured.

Officers remain at the scene to secure the area while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation, including video footage in the area, is encouraged to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP by calling 888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact crime stoppers at www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).