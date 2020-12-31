South Simcoe Police is urging residents to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely at home with people you live with.

In this year of “firsts” due to COVID-19, a province-wide shutdown is in effect as of Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. That means the traditional ways to ring in the new year such as big parties and large public gatherings are prohibited.

Individuals violating the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act are subject to a fine of $880. Individuals planning or organizing gatherings with people outside their immediate household are subject to a minimum fine of $10,000.

“We encourage everyone to stay home, stay safe and choose virtual celebrations. Our Festive R.I.D.E. Program will be continuing on New Year’s Eve in order to keep our roads safe for those who must venture out for essential trips. Please remember to maintain COVID -19 safety measures including physical distancing, hand cleaning, and the proper wearing of face coverings”

Let’s work together to ensure we have a safe start to 2021.