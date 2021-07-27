Muskoka Music Festival Set To Return In 2022

Following a two-year pause the Muskoka Music Festival is set to return in 2022! To celebrate 2021, the festival created a limited capacity private experience happening this coming weekend in the Gravenhurst area – with the mission to say thanks to their ongoing sponsors, donors, festival family, and support musicians during one of the hardest years of their careers.

“While we can’t celebrate like we’d planned this year in all our wonderful venues in downtown Gravenhurst we came up with something fun and intimate to say thanks and help support musicians this weekend;” shares Miranda Mulholland (Founder & Artistic Director). “And for the second year in a row, we have commissioned songs from some amazing Canadian artists. The videos are being shown before the movies at the Muskoka Drive-In all summer long! And today, we are so excited to share “Oh My My” the brand new single from Noelle Frances – our 2020 Songwriting Competition winner.”

Muskoka Music Festival is a Not For Profit community music festival with 100% of all donations going towards artist programming.

Noelle Frances, winner of the inaugural Muskoka Music Festival Songwriting Competition & past MMF performer with her band The Pairs, had this to share about the song; “I wrote “Oh My My” imagining singing it shoulder to shoulder with a crowd at future shows! It’s a simple song that was inspired by remembering time together with loved ones without hovering to do lists or pressure to move too quickly.”

The song entries were judged by acclaimed songwriters (and past MMF performers) Emm Gryner, James Gordon, and Julian Taylor. Emm described Noelle’s song as “so pure and good’. Noelle’s prize included a recording session for the song at Currie’s Music with Rob Currie engineering/producing, distribution on all streaming platforms via Roaring Girl Records/Fontana North with the revenue to the artist, a feature of the single in the 2022 festival video campaign, and dinner for 4 at Gravenhurst’s The Oar.

The commissioned performances have been airing as the pre-show entertainment at the Muskoka Drive-In throughout the summer. Each week a new performance has been featured from incredible new & emerging talent such as Georgia Harmer, Kunle, Tamar Ilana, Theo Tams, and Noelle Frances. If you aren’t in the Muskoka area, you can check out the videos here.