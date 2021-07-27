Federal Offender Wanted – Tyreek Noseworthy

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Tyreek Nosworthy is described as a Black male, 21 years of age, 6’0″ (183cm),161lbs (073kg) with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a two (2) year, nine (9) month and seventeen (17) day sentence for Disguise with Intent, Armed Robbery Using a Firearm and Break, Enter & Commit Theft.

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto, Hamilton, Brampton and Simcoe areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.