Child Struck By Vehicle At A Car Wash In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a collision on private property that resulted in serious injuries for a young child in Midland.

On July 26, 2021, at 8:20 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a collision at a car wash on William Street.

OPP say young child was reported to have been struck by a vehicle.

The child suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Paramedics and later airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.