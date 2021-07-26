Muskoka Lakes And Georgian Bay Township To Receive Funding For High Speed Internet

Investment includes 843 households in The Township of Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay Township

On Monday, Minister Surma and the Ministry of Infrastructure announced the Government of Ontario is investing $14.7 million to improve access to high-speed internet in unserved and underserved communities across the province.

This investment is part of the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program, which will support 13 projects, across 42 communities, connecting 17,000 households to reliable, high-speed internet.

“Our government continues to bring high-speed internet access across the province, including to several remote and First Nation communities,” said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This investment will connect over 17,000 homes and businesses with access to reliable, high-speed internet. We’re doing everything we can to help ensure no one is left behind in today’s digital world.”

Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay Township have received a provincial investment of up to $762,995.57 to connect a total of 843 households in the Parry Sound–Muskoka region.

“I am very pleased to see this investment in increasing internet accessibility across Ontario,” said Parry Sound – Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “It is another step closer to achieving our government’s goal to connect every person in Ontario to high-speed internet by 2025. Throughout the pandemic the fact that internet is an essential service was highlighted repeatedly. Reliable internet is a means of accessing services such as health care, education, employment, and it functions as an avenue for many economic and entrepreneurial opportunities. In the past, a lack of access to high-speed internet has been a barrier for members of our community. I am pleased to see that this investment will improve high-speed internet for 843 households in our region.”