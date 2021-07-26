Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Risk

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The product subject to this recall is:

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

SHIPPING DATES: June 20, 2021 through July 21, 2021

PROVINCES SHIPPED TO: AB, BC, MB, ON, QC, SK

INTERNATIONALLY SHIPPED TO: Canada

The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by the FDA during routine testing. This recall affects cases that were shipped of the affected date codes.

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container. Please contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-833-776-7606, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM (Eastern Time), for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.