COVID-19 Vaccination Walk-In Clinics For Simcoe Muskoka July 27 To Aug. 2

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of July 27 to Aug. 2.

The list of locations may change frequently and those looking to receive their first or second dose should visit the health unit’s website for the current list of hours and locations. Walk-in clinic details will also be shared through the unit’s social media accounts.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to Simcoe Muskoka residents age 12 years and up and needing their first or second dose.

Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent. No appointment is necessary, while supplies last.

Individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org/COVID19.