Muskoka Conservancy’s Fishing Line Recycling Program Now Running

From left to right: Clarke Smith, Joanne Smith, Emily Brown, Gillian Mitchell, Amanda Porter, Bracebridge Deputy Mayor Steve Clement, Muskoka Conservancy Executive Director Scott Young, Program Coordinator Ayden Veitch, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith, Bonnie Veitch and Brad Veitch. Photo courtesy of Muskoka Conservancy

Muskoka Conservancy has launched its fishing line recycling program. The pilot program will test three locations for anglers to recycle line, two in Bracebridge and one in Gravenhurst.

The program launch was held at The Wharf in Bracebridge Bay Park, a popular fishing location, and was attended by Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith and Bracebridge Deputy Mayor Steve Clement.

“With 1.5 million anglers in Ontario there is a lot of fishing line that can be disposed of improperly,” said Ayden Veitch, program coordinator at the Muskoka Conservancy. “Now with the new line recycling program, fishing line can be disposed of properly.”

The other two locations will be the George Road boat launch and the boat launch at the Gravenhurst Wharf. If the pilot project is successful, Muskoka Conservancy would like to expand the program across Muskoka.

During the year, the old, worn out and tangled fishing line will be collected in distinctive white recycling tubes. At the end of the year, Muskoka Conservancy will collect the fishing line and send it to Berkley Fishing for recycling. Once Berkley Fishing receives the fishing line, they melt it down into plastic pellets and turn it into new plastic products, such as fish habitats.

