Muskoka Conservancy Launches Fourth Location For Fishing Line Recycling

Muskoka Conservancy is launching their fourth location for fishing line recycling in Muskoka.

“Improperly disposed fishing line is a problem for birds, turtles, and fish because when they

encounter it, they can become tangled up and get injured or drowned,” said Ayden Veitch,

program coordinator at Muskoka Conservancy. “This program will help prevent discarded

fishing line from entering the water in the first place.”

There are already recycling stations at three locations in the Bracebridge and Gravenhurst area. The Wharf and George Road boat launch in Bracebridge and the public boat launch at Gravenhurst’s wharf. The fourth location will be at the Church Street boat launch on Gull Lake in Gravenhurst.

During the year, anglers can throw their worn out or tangled line in the recycling tubes. At the end of the season, fishing line will be collected from these locations and sent to Berkley Fishing where it will be recycled and used to make new plastic products, such as Berkley Fish Habitats.

The new location is set to be launched at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26.