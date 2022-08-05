Township Of Oro-Medonte Unveiled Public Art Project Art Trees Of Oro-Medonte

Earlier this afternoon, the Township of Oro-Medonte held an event to unveil Art Trees of Oro-Medonte – a public art project in Craighurst, consisting of seven (7) tree sculptures reflecting the beauty, history, and natural landscapes of the Township.

Through the My Main Street Community Activator Program, the Craighurst Public Art Project received $40,000 to install unique and beautiful seven-foot (7) tree sculptures at business locations in the village of Craighurst. The tree sculptures were designed and fabricated locally. Following a call for artists and a juried competition, seven (7) local artists were selected to visually enhance the tree sculptures.

Mayor Harry Hughes commented that “it is wonderful to see the tree sculptures unveiled for the enjoyment of residents, business owners, and visitors to our community. The extraordinary talent of local artists has shone brightly through on each and every art tree, with reflections of the natural beauty and the rich history of Oro-Medonte. Please make time to take the self-guided tour and experience the public art project for yourself. Once again, thank you to the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, and all participating agencies, for providing this exceptional opportunity for the Township of Oro-Medonte, and communities across southern Ontario.”

The Township encourages local residents, and visitors, to make a stop in Craighurst to see the art, tour the village, and enjoy some shopping and dinning at local businesses.

Please see Art Trees – Oro Medonte (oro-medonte.ca) for details regarding the project, including artist portfolio/biography information, and the installation location map.