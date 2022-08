Due to unexpected circumstances, the Huntsville office at 34 Chaffey Street, will temporarily close to the public and staff on Friday, Aug. 5.

All other health unit offices and our Health Connection line remain open on Friday for regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Health Connection can be reached at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.

The Huntsville office will reopen on Monday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. SMDHU apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.