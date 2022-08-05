Second Person Succumbed To Injuries, Deceased Identified In Bracebridge Shooting

Bracebridge OPP are continuing to investigate a firearm-related incident in Bracebridge, where a second person has died.

On July 27, 2022, shortly before 2 p.m., Bracebridge OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to reports of gunshots on Stoneleigh Road. Two people were located at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. A male was pronounced deceased at the scene and a female was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she has since succumbed to her injuries.

A post mortem examination has been completed. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old James Williamson, and 52-year-old Melisa Burton, both of Niagara Falls.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

The Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).