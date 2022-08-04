Making Child Care More Affordable, Accessible And Inclusive For Families

On March 28, 2022, the Province of Ontario announced that they had reached a deal with the Federal government on the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care agreement (CWELCC). As the service manager for Early Learning and Child Care in Muskoka, the District of Muskoka is working closely with the provincial government and local licensed child care operators to phase in an average of $10 a day/child for eligible families by 2026.

Affordability for Families:

In 2022, families with children under the age of 6 enrolled in CWELCC-approved licensed child care programs, in most cases will receive a parent fee reduction of 25 per cent, retroactive to April 1, 2022.

In 2022, families with children under the age of 6 enrolled in CWELCC-approved licensed child care programs, in most cases will receive a parent fee reduction of 25 per cent, retroactive to April 1, 2022. It is anticipated families will receive parent fee rebates in the fall, pending operator enrollment.

“The CWELCC system will be transformational for families in Muskoka by reducing parent fees, creating new child care spaces, and enhancing the value of the early childhood workforce,” said Heather Elliott, Manager of Children and Senior’s Programs at the District.

Opportunities for licensed child care operators:

The District is now accepting applications from licensed child care programs to enroll in the Canada Wide Early Learning and Child Care CWELCC System.

Licensed child care programs must indicate their interest in enrolling in the CWELCC system by September 1, 2022.

Licensed child care programs who choose not to enroll in CWELCC in 2022 must notify families of this choice.

To support the CWELCC system and stabilize current staffing levels, a Workforce Development Strategy is being created to support the recruitment, retention, and recognition of the sector. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge child care operators in many ways, and the district is eager to see the benefits of this program for parents, families, and child care providers in the community.

Are you a private home childcare provider?

In addition to being the service manager for the CWELCC program in Muskoka, the District also operates the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency, a network of home-based licensed child care providers. There are many private providers who would be a welcome addition to the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency. If you would like to make affordable child care available to your families and enjoy the benefits of joining the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency, visit the district’s website to learn more.

Learn more about the Muskoka Home Childcare Agency – Online Information Session.

Do you provide private home childcare in Muskoka? Join us and learn more about the Muskoka Home Childcare Agency at our next online information session.

Saturday, August 6, 2022 – 9 to 10 a.m.

Online, via zoom

Register here

Learn more about the Muskoka Home Childcare Agency by clicking here. Stay updated and watch for more updates about the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) Agreement by visiting the district’s website.