Muskoka Bound: Sunnybrook Veterans Discover Lake Muskoka Aboard The Wenonah II Steamship

Written by Kevin Van Paassen for Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, originally published on health.sunnybrook.ca

Flags billowed high atop the mast of the Wenonah II as passengers slowly made their way up the gangplank and out onto the decks of the majestic steamship.

Earlier this summer, more than 20 residents of Sunnybrook’s Veterans Centre made the bus trip north from Toronto to the picturesque town of Gravenhurst, Ont. where they boarded the steamship for a two-hour cruise around Lake Muskoka.

Once all the passengers were safely aboard, captain Glenn Murley set a course north from Muskoka Bay, up through The Narrows, and then along a portion of shoreline known as Shady Lane.

The excursion was part of the recreation therapy program which provides various leisure experiences for residents of Sunnybrook’s Veterans Centre.

“These types of outings into the community are often the highlight for many of our Veterans,” says Katherine Baldwin, manager, Recreation Therapy & Creative Arts Therapies at Sunnybrook’s Veterans Centre. “These trips focus on what is important and meaningful to them, bringing joy and enhancing their quality of life.”

The Muskoka boat cruise was generously funded by the Royal Canadian Legion Tri-District Hospital Committees.

As the steamship steadily made its journey, the Veterans enjoyed a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings. After lunch many made their way onto the promenade deck to enjoy the view and gentle breeze.

“It is a joy to watch their expressions as they take in their surroundings and embrace the sunshine and breeze on their face – pure serenity,” reflected recreation therapist, Kathleen Nimigon, who has helped organize this excursion for the past several years.

As the sun glinted off the water, many of the Veterans took photographs, peered through binoculars, and marvelled at the beautiful cottages that dotted the rocky shoreline.

Korean War Veteran Joseph Cournoyea, who was born in Tweed, Ont. recalls time spent on Lake Muskoka as a young man. For Joseph, being out on the water brought him right back to those days.

“It brought the memories from way back, forward in my heart,” says Joseph. “It was a lovely day… the food was good and the friendship was extra good.”

Throughout the voyage, a guide provided a running commentary including interesting facts and information about the Muskoka area and its rich maritime tradition. A blast from the ship’s steam-whistle would occasionally interrupt the sound of waves lapping up against her hull.

The Wenonah II, a replica steamship, was built in 2002 to resemble the traditional steamships that were introduced to the area starting in 1866. It is part of a fleet of three vessels operated by the Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre.

Sunnybrook’s Veterans Centre is the largest Veterans care facility in Canada and is home to 200 resident Veterans, who served in WWII, as well as the Korean War and the Cold War.