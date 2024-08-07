Cycling Event Aimed At Conquering Cancer Comes To Bracebridge On August 10

Francis Macapagal, whose late father passed away from lung cancer in 2020, will join a mighty team of more than 400 cyclists at the Bracebridge Sportsplex starting line before embarking on a 160 km journey where they will weave their way through Muskoka’s scenic cottage country. The ride on August 10 is all part of what’s known as the Northern Pass to Conquer Cancer, benefiting Toronto’s Princess Margaret Hospital, one of the top five cancer research centres in the world.

With two in five Canadians expected to develop cancer in their lifetime, and rates continuing to rise, the time to move cancer research forward is now. Northern Pass riders and supporters are committed to raising funds for The Princess Margaret. Since the event’s inception seven years ago, Northern Pass has raised over $3.5 million and counting with these funds accelerating life-saving cancer research that will benefit patients across Canada and around the world.

While taking his father to Princess Margaret for treatment, Francis noticed signs promoting Northern Pass. He immediately decided to ride in honour of his father to give back to an organization that helped their family when they needed it. Unfortunately, his father eventually passed away from lung cancer in 2020 and Francis channeled his desire to support cancer research by asking for donations to Northern Pass in lieu of flowers. Now riding for the fifth time, he is one of the many passionate riders determined to make an impact. Northern Pass also continues to be a way for Francis to celebrate his two loves: his dad and cycling. Training for Northern Pass for him has been therapeutic. Francis also attributes the time on the road as a mental wellness, a time he can find peace and reflection times that his childhood, dad and bikes were always a presence in his life.

The fundraising efforts of Northern Pass participants, like Francis, bring hope for a better tomorrow for all. To learn more about Northern Pass or how to donate, please visit northernpass.ca.