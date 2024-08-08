RVH Foundation Staff Member Recognized With Global Award

Katelyn (Katie) Dewar, Manager, Donor Advising at RVH Foundation, has received the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s 2024 Top 40 Under 40 Award. This prestigious, global award recognizes excellence in philanthropy from an association that represents more than 2,200 hospitals and healthcare systems around the world.

Ms. Dewar was recognized for leadership in her profession and community, as well as her impact on RVH Foundation’s drive to achieve the $100M goal for its Keep Life Wild campaign.

“We are deeply proud that Katie’s leadership and skills have been recognized on the international stage,” said Pamela Ross, RVH Foundation Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement reflects the exceptional teamwork of our entire staff team, our volunteers, and Team RVH. It’s a testament to our collective commitment to excellence as we rally the support of our generous community to bring world-class care to the region. We celebrate this success as a reflection of what we, RVH and the community, can achieve together.”

Ms. Dewar’s nomination and win was supported by the team at RVH Foundation, RVH colleagues, Keep Life Wild Campaign Cabinet members, and the Boards of Directors for RVH and RVH Foundation. Together, this group is working to raise $100 million to help RVH grow, end hallway medicine, long waits and drives somewhere else for care.