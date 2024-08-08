Parent And Teen Face Several Charges After Dirt Bike Collision In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a 14-year-old driver and their parent after a dirt bike collision in the Town of Huntsville.

On July 25, 2024, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers of the Huntsville OPP Detachment responded to a report of a single motor-vehicle collision on Domtar Road north of Old Muskoka Road. The driver of the dirt bike and sole occupant was transported to the hospital with minor injuries before police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old was charged with:

· Careless Driving

· Not properly insured

· Unlawfully drive off-road vehicle on highway

· Fail to report accident

· No driver’s license

· No number plate showing permit number

· No ORV Permit

The parent of the driver was also charged with:

· Adult permit person under 16 to drive

· Adult permit unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle

· Adult permit motor vehicle to be operated without insurance

Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.