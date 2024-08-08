WheretoGetCareMuskoka – A Resource For Help Knowing Where To Go For Care

(Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Muskoka, ON) – #WheretoGetCareMuskoka is an excellent and regularly updated resource for information about different options for care in Muskoka. The #WheretoGetCareMuskoka webpage features information about when you should go to the Emergency Department and when a visit to your primary care provider is more appropriate.

With Emergency Department visits doubling in the summer months at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, wait times can be long. Visit www.mahc.ca/wheretogetcareMuskoka/ to educate yourself about community-based alternatives to the Emergency Department. Information is provided for people who have a local doctor and outlines primary care options for those who do not. Resources are also provided about prescription renewal, mental health and addictions.

“When accidents happen, your local Emergency Departments are here for you,” says Dr. John Simpson, Director & Chief of Emergency Medicine. “We also know that how people access care has changed dramatically since the pandemic, and more than ever, different mental wellness services have come online, and virtual care is providing greater options. We can all play a role in reducing pressures on Emergency Departments by accessing the right care in the right place at the right time by the right provider.”

Being informed about options for non-emergency care in Muskoka and knowing when it’s appropriate to go to the Emergency Department and when to access primary care or other community-based supports is one way the community can support their local hospital.